War hero, Republican maverick and vocal critic of Trump

WASHINGTON • Mr John Sidney McCain III, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who rose to power as a prominent Republican politician, rarely shied away from a fight - and he had several with US President Donald Trump.

The two men never pretended to like each other.

It was not just their clashing personalities or vastly dissimilar backgrounds. Their differences were fundamental, their values dramatically at odds, and their disagreements public and pointed.

When Mr Trump announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in June 2015, suggesting that many Mexican immigrants were criminals and rapists, Mr McCain denounced him for using language that "fired up the crazies".

Mr Trump's response: Mr McCain was a "dummy" who had barely managed to graduate from the US Naval Academy.

Never one to give in, Mr Trump then attacked the former navy pilot over what might have seemed his least vulnerable point: the military career for which he received a slew of decorations, including the Silver Star, the Legion of Merit and three Bronze Stars.

Mr Trump, who received serial deferments and did not serve in the military, said that Mr McCain was "a war hero (only) because he was captured", adding: "I like people that weren't captured."

That comment drew widespread condemnation, including from several veterans' groups.

After Mr Trump became president, Mr McCain blasted what he called the President's attempts to undermine the free press and the rule of law.

The senator was also the central figure in one of the most dramatic moments in Congress of Mr Trump's presidency when Mr McCain returned to Washington shortly after his brain cancer diagnosis for a middle-of-the-night Senate vote in July last year. Still bearing a black eye and scar from surgery, Mr McCain cast a thumbs-down vote on a Trump-backed Bill that would have repealed the Obamacare healthcare law. Mr Trump was furious about Mr McCain's vote and frequently referred to it at rallies.

More recently, Mr McCain issued a statement critical of Mr Trump's summit in Helsinki last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory".

This month, as Mr McCain was ailing, Mr Trump gave a 28-minute speech about a Bill named for the senator - but did not mention him.

Mr Mark Salter, a longtime aide of Mr McCain who co-authored more than half a dozen books with him - including the final memoir which had a stinging critique of Mr Trump, described what drove the veteran leader.

"He was always ready for the next experience, the next fight. Not just ready, but impatient for it," said Mr Salter. "He took enjoyment from fighting, not winning or losing, as long as he believed he was fighting for a cause worth the trouble."

Mr McCain had been in the public eye since the 1960s when, as a navy fighter pilot, he was shot down during the Vietnam War.

His A-4 Skyhawk was hit as he flew across Hanoi's skies. Mr McCain ejected, and parachuted into a small lake in the centre of town, where he was nearly lynched by a furious mob. His two arms and right knee were badly broken.

He was put in solitary confinement, fed only bread and soup for two years, and beaten frequently.

With his father the commander of all US forces in the Pacific, Mr McCain would remain a prisoner of war for more than five years.

He could have won early release but refused, following a military code that prisoners were to be released in the order taken.

He returned home on crutches and underwent long medical treatments and rehabilitation, but was left permanently disabled, unable to raise his arms over his head. Someone had to comb his hair.

The physical consequences of his injuries cost him his career as a pilot. "For some reason it was not my time then, and I do believe that therefore because of that, that I was meant to do something," he said in an interview.

That something, it became clear, would be politics. After a few years as the navy's Senate liaison, Mr McCain moved to Arizona, the home state of his second wife - the former Cindy Henley, daughter of a wealthy beer distributor. He had divorced his wife Carol after 15 years of marriage in 1980.

Mr McCain won a seat in the US House of Representatives in 1982. His ambitions grew, and he rose quickly to the Senate. He cultivated the image of a Republican maverick, defying his party on issues ranging from campaign finance reform to immigration.

In 2000, he threw his hat into the presidential election ring. A self-proclaimed "straight talk" campaigner, he offered Americans his moderate-right vision, while keeping at arm's length the Christian conservatives that his opponent George W. Bush had successfully seduced.

Mr McCain came up short, but solidified his stature and eventually seized the Republican torch from the unpopular president Bush.

In 2008, he made peace with the party establishment, and finally won the presidential nomination.

With the White House within reach, he made a deeply controversial call. Many of his associates would never forgive him for choosing as his running mate a virtual unknown, the untested Alaska governor Sarah Palin. The decision helped usher in the grassroots Tea Party revolution and the rise of populism later embodied by Mr Trump. Democrat Barack Obama easily prevailed in that election.

Since December last year, Mr McCain was kept away from the Senate floor as he underwent cancer treatment in Arizona, and received at his ranch a steady stream of friends and colleagues who came to bid him farewell.

In his last memoir The Restless Wave, Mr McCain said he hated to leave the world, but had no complaints. "It's been quite a ride. I've known great passions, seen amazing wonders, fought in a war and helped make a peace. I made a small place for myself in the story of America and the history of my times."

