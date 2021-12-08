Wall Street clings to fossil fuels despite climate pressure

NEW YORK • With the ink hardly dry on a landmark pledge by the finance industry to fight climate change, the world's biggest banks are making clear that they plan to stand by their fossil-fuel clients.

Take JPMorgan Chase, the leading arranger of bonds for oil, gas and coal companies. Since the bank joined Mr Mark Carney's global alliance in October to achieve net-zero emissions from finance, it has underwritten US$2.5 billion (S$3.4 billion) in bond deals for businesses such as energy companies Gazprom and Continental Resources, equivalent to the same period in previous years.

Wells Fargo, which Bloomberg data shows as lending the most of any bank to fossil-fuel companies, is on track to double the amount of credit it has granted to the sector this year.

In total, global banks led by the Wall Street titans have helped fossil-fuel companies issue almost US$250 billion in bonds so far this year, a figure that also broadly matches average annual fund raising for the industry since 2016.

And while the International Energy Agency argues that funding for new oil and gas needs to stop now to avoid catastrophic climate change, bankers counter that polluters need help to transition to new sources of energy. "You can't just walk away, because the world is still heavily reliant on fossil fuels for the vast majority of our energy demand," said Ms Marisa Buchanan, global head of sustainability at JPMorgan in New York. "It is really important that our clients take steps to innovate and decarbonise, but we also need to bring capital to the table for the commercialisation of those solutions."

It is an argument repeated across the financial industry.

While most agree that it is necessary to take steps against rising temperatures, hardly any of the major global banks are willing to shun profitable fossil-fuel clients.

Moody's Investors Service estimates that banks, insurers and asset managers in the world's 20 biggest economies still have US$22 trillion exposed to carbon-intensive industries. The ratings company also says it is a business model that puts banks at risk of losses as global warming progresses.

How quickly lenders pull off a transition to finance a lower-carbon economy will play a major role in determining the planet's chances of avoiding a cataclysmic degree of overheating. And scientists have calculated that the current decade is the last chance that humans have to prevent more than 1.5 deg C of warming.

So far, bank executives are stressing that they do not intend to ditch any clients soon if they can help it. "The most important thing is to help our customers on the journey they're going to go on as they retool their industrial base from old technology, carbon-heavy, to new technology, carbon-light or carbon-neutral," HSBC Holdings chief executive Noel Quinn said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Meanwhile, scientists are issuing increasingly alarming warnings as CO2 continues to spew into the atmosphere. Even if the latest round of climate pledges pans out, the world is still on track to be a disastrous 2.4 deg C warmer by the end of the century, according to Climate Action Tracker.

For a lot of banks, pressure to reorient lending and underwriting without losing business is feeding tensions in the boardroom.

Executives at several major global banks, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that sustainability executives and commercial bankers are frequently at loggerheads over how to strike a balance between revenue and climate goals.

Often, sustainability advocates lose the argument, the sources said.

BLOOMBERG