Vivian urges small states to stand up for multilateralism, international law

The war in Ukraine is a defining moment for small states, which cannot and should not remain passive, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said at the United Nations on Thursday.

He called on small states to stand up for the multilateral system and international law, arguing that their tenets as spelled out in the United Nations Charter - that all states big or small have sovereign equality under international law - are critical for their survival.

"It requires a clear and principled position," said Dr Balakrishnan of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, now into its third month.

"The violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of one country by another country is simply not acceptable in this day and age. For small states, it is important for us to take a principled position and speak out against violations of international law whenever and wherever they occur," said the minister, who is in New York for a series of UN-related meetings.

"Indeed, many small countries adopt a principles-based foreign policy. This means we are not taking sides, but we are prepared to stand up based on principles and international law," he added.

He was speaking at an informal high-level roundtable session of the Forum of Small States, an informal grouping started by Singapore in 1992 for small states to work together and amplify their concerns. It now has 108 members.

Thursday's session, convened by Singapore as the grouping marks its 30th anniversary, centred around the theme of small states, multilateralism and international law. It was moderated by Singapore's Permanent Representative to the UN Burhan Gafoor.

Dr Balakrishnan also made the point that any effective multilateral system depends on all states, big and small, respecting the UN Charter and international law. "The international legal framework is not perfect, we all know that. However, compliance with the Charter and international law is critical for peace, security, the protection of human rights and the economic development, which all our citizens demand."

Dr Balakrishnan added that strengthening the UN and the multilateral system was also important to address the many global challenges countries are facing today.

Representatives of several countries - both large and small - spoke at the session, with some such as Jamaica's Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith echoing Singapore's sentiment.

"The rules-based international system is our safeguard, and international law stands as our first line of defence against global challenges," she said.

China, too, defended multilateralism and said it believed in the equality of all countries regardless of size and population. But Mr Zhang Jun, China's Permanent Representative to the UN, said "true multilateralism" also means mutual respect of countries.

"Countries should really accommodate security concerns through dialogues, through addressing difficulties through peaceful means," he said. "True multilateralism has nothing to do with bloc politics, with group confrontation, with Cold War tactics."

China has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and repeats Moscow's position that it was driven by legitimate security concerns.

It has also criticised the United States-led drive to internationally isolate and financially punish Russia for its actions.

Dr Balakrishnan said: "Small states don't have a choice... other than to support multilateralism, comply with international law, to insist to the maximum extent on sovereign equality."

Calling multilateralism and international law a "recipe for peace", he said: "We actually have no choice. Big states have a choice. Big states have the strategic option of not complying and not constraining themselves to these principles. But it is our plea and our argument that actually these principles make sense for big states."

Earlier on Thursday, Dr Balakrishnan spoke on behalf of Asean at a high-level meeting on the UN's New Urban Agenda.

He said sustainable urbanisation is a key priority for Asean, with half of the Asean population living in urban areas and another 70 million people expected to live in cities by 2025.

To harness the benefits of urbanisation while addressing its risks and challenges, Asean cities will need to improve digital connectivity, tackle the expanding resource footprint of cities, and strengthen resilience against disasters and the potential impact of climate change.