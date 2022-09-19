Vivian Balakrishnan to deliver S'pore's statement at UN General Assembly

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York from Monday to Sunday and deliver Singapore's statement at the high-level General Debate segment.

Dr Balakrishnan will participate in the Alliance of Small Island States Leaders' Meeting and the Informal Asean Ministerial Meeting, and have a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts and with United States interlocutors based in New York, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The minister will also host the 15th Global Governance Group Ministerial Meeting and a reception for the Forum of Small States, which commemorates its 30th anniversary this year.

