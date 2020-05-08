Virus task force will now focus on economic, social revival: Trump

WASHINGTON • United States President Donald Trump said his coronavirus task force will shift its primary focus to reviving US business and social life, while acknowledging that reopening the economy could put more lives at risk.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Mr Trump said the White House task force he formed in March would not wind down, as he had suggested on Tuesday, but would instead add some advisers and centre its attention on "safety & opening up our country again".

The President changed his mind after the reaction to his Tuesday announcement showed how popular the task force was, he said.

Asked later if Americans will have to accept that reopening the economy will lead to more deaths, Mr Trump told reporters: "You have to be warriors. We can't keep our country closed down for years and we have to do something. Hopefully that won't be the case, but it could very well be the case."

Governors have faced mounting pressure to ease stay-at-home orders and mandatory business closures that have ravaged the economy, throwing millions of Americans out of work.

Public health experts warn of a new surge in cases if reopenings occur without vastly expanded diagnostic screening and a system to trace who has been in contact with newly infected patients so that they are also isolated and tested.

More than 74,000 people in the US have died of Covid-19 and more than 1.2 million people have been infected, according to a Reuters tally.

White House guidelines recommend that new case numbers trend downwards for 14 days and that wide-scale testing and contact tracing be put in place before shutdowns are phased out.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and best-known member of Mr Trump's task force, acknowledged he was losing the argument against reopening the country too quickly.

"There are counties and cities in which you can do that safely now, but there are others that if you do that, it's really dangerous," he said on CNN on Tuesday night.

While New York state, New Jersey and other early US hot spots have lowered their infection curves since the middle of last month, a number of states, mainly in the Midwest, have posted sharp spikes in new cases and deaths.

Mr Trump said the White House will add two or three new members to the task force, which will focus on reopening. Dr Fauci would remain on the panel, along with Dr Deborah Birx, a leading immunologist who has served as the task force's coordinator.

As part of its new mission of spurring economic revival, Mr Trump tweeted that the panel would remain "very focused on vaccines & therapeutics" - two areas crucial to a long-term return to normalcy.

