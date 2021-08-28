Virus hospitalisations at 8-month high in US

WASHINGTON • The number of coronavirus patients in US hospitals has breached 100,000, the highest level in eight months, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), as a resurgence of Covid-19 spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant strains the nation's healthcare system.

Covid-19 hospitalisations have more than doubled in the past month. Over the past week, more than 500 people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals each hour on average, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The United States reached its all-time peak for hospitalisations on Jan 6, when there were 132,051 coronavirus-infected patients.

As the vaccination campaign rapidly expanded early this year, hospitalisations fell and hit a 2021 low of 13,843 on June 28.

But Covid-19 admissions rose suddenly last month as the Delta variant became the dominant strain. The US South is the epicentre of the latest outbreak but hospitalisations are rising nationwide.

Florida has the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalised patients, followed by Texas and California, according to HSS data. More than 95 per cent of intensive care beds are currently occupied in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among the mostly unvaccinated, has also sent a record number of children to hospital. There are currently more than 2,000 confirmed and suspected paediatric Covid-19 hospitalisations across the country, according to HHS.

Three states - California, Florida and Texas - account for about 32 per cent of the total confirmed and suspected paediatric Covid-19 hospitalisations in the country.

Children currently make up about 2.3 per cent of the nation's Covid-19 hospitalisations.

Those under 12 are not eligible for vaccination.

The country is hoping for vaccine authorisation for younger children by the autumn with the Pfizer shot.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said earlier this week that the US could get Covid-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations are ramped up.

The US has administered at least one dose of vaccine to about 61 per cent of its population, according to the CDC.

