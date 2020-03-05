Virginia's moderates shun Sanders

Spooked by the rise of progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, centrist Democratic voters in Virginia rallied around former vice-president and moderate standard-bearer Joe Biden, if unenthusiastically.

Their antipathy towards Mr Sanders propelled Mr Biden to victory in Virginia and other states, particularly in the South, on Super Tuesday, during which 14 states voted for the Democratic presidential nominee who will eventually run against incumbent President Donald Trump.

Mr Biden clinched 53 per cent of the vote to Mr Sanders' 23 per cent, earning himself 49 delegates from Virginia - more than twice the 19 candidates Mr Sanders picked up.

CNN exit polls showed 63 per cent of African-American voters went for Mr Biden, compared with 18 per cent who backed Mr Sanders, while 58 per cent said that Mr Biden could beat Mr Trump - far more than the 19 per cent who thought Mr Sanders could beat Mr Trump.

But on the ground, voters voiced an ambivalence about Mr Biden that may not bode well for the Democratic Party in the general election in November, as it raises questions about whether unenthused voters would turn out in sufficient force to vote blue.

"Joe Biden was all that was left," said attorney Todd Tabor, 44, who voted bright and early in Fairfax County, Virginia's most populous county.

"Bernie has some extremely progressive views. I have a tendency to be more central in my views. And so I just wasn't comfortable with Bernie."

Former attorney Kara McCabe, 50, said she voted for Mr Biden through a process of elimination.

"He's safe, and he's not going to do too much crazy stuff," said Ms McCabe.

She added: "I think Bernie has a lot of good ideas, I've just never seen a path to paying for them. I want whoever's going to beat Trump."

In 2016, Mr Sanders' then-rival Hillary Clinton handily beat him 64 per cent to 35 per cent in Virginia, which has been turning steadily Democratic but whose voters lean moderate overall.

The moderate unease over Mr Sanders, an independent senator who often votes with the Democratic Party, was reflected in four fresh polls over the weekend that showed Mr Biden surging in Virginia with a lead of at least 14 points over Mr Sanders.

Retiree Cheryl West grimaced when Mr Sanders' name was brought up.

"I've worked too hard to have Bernie shake everything away, and I don't think he's realistic at all. He has a terrible reputation, he's just a curmudgeon in the Senate. He doesn't have any friends, he doesn't cooperate, he's in a different world," said the 70-year-old, who voted for Mr Michael Bloomberg.

Several voters said they had been torn by indecision up until Super Tuesday, but ultimately decided to vote strategically - which meant Mr Biden.

"An election is a pool game to figure out who the best poker player is," said 55-year-old Kathy, who said she had to consider not just who could beat the President, but who could be a good president. She runs a national non-profit group that works with the government and declined to give her last name as she did not want her organisation to be penalised for her anti-Trump comments.

"I voted for Biden because I think he has the best chance of both winning and governing. I think Bernie maybe has a better chance of winning. I think Bloomberg maybe has a better chance of governing well, but to do both, win and govern? Biden's probably the best," she said.

Mr Sanders might also do a better job beating Mr Trump, but being associated with his left-leaning policies might jeopardise moderate Democrats running in the House and Senate, she added.

The voters' sentiments mirrored the Democratic establishment's coalescence around Mr Biden after his decisive South Carolina win last Saturday, in an effort to blunt Mr Sanders' rise. Both former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar exited the race to endorse Mr Biden.