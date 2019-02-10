Virginia office holders face calls to quit over racism, rape scandals

Lieutenant-Governor Justin Fairfax denies two allegations of sexual assault - in 2000 and 2004.
RICHMOND • Virginia's embattled governor, Dr Ralph Northam, capped a week of political chaos ignited by racial scandals by vowing last Friday to stay in office, while the fellow Democrat in line to succeed him faced a second accusation of sexual assault.

The swirling racial scandals, involving both Dr Northam and the state's Democratic attorney-general, and the sexual assault accusations against the lieutenant-governor have stirred fears about political fallout at both the state and the national levels.

Lieutenant-Governor Justin Fairfax, 39, issued a statement denying both allegations and called them a "coordinated smear campaign". He said the latest accusation, that he had raped a fellow student at Duke University in 2000, was "demonstrably false" and declared that he would not step down.

He insisted earlier this week that his encounter with a woman who has accused him of forcing himself on her sexually at a hotel in Boston in 2004 was entirely consensual.

But last Friday's accusation sparked a round of calls for his resignation, and even the threat of impeachment.

If Dr Northam, Mr Fairfax and Attorney-General Mark Herring are all forced to resign it would mean that the next in line to become governor would be a Republican. That possibility has tested Democrats' resolve to show zero tolerance for sexual misconduct and racial bigotry.

It also has stirred Democrats' concerns that political discord in Virginia, a key swing state in presidential elections, could flip back into the Republican column in the 2020 White House race.

The upheaval began with the revelation on Feb 1 that Dr Northam's medical school yearbook page contained a racist photo. That was followed by separate admissions from Dr Northam, 59, and Mr Herring, 57, that each had darkened their faces during the 1980s to imitate black performers, a practice widely considered to be racist.

After a week hunkered down in virtual seclusion under mounting pressure to resign, Dr Northam indicated in an e-mail message on Friday to state employees that he planned to keep his post.

"You have placed your trust in me to lead Virginia forward - and I plan to do that," he said.

In a separate statement responding to the latest allegation against him, Mr Fairfax said he has "never forced myself on anyone ever" and demanded a "full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations".

He had briefly seemed poised earlier this week to succeed Dr Northam to become the second African-American governor in Virginia's history. But the latest allegation of rape brought a torrent of demands for him to quit.

