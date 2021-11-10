Virgin sells 100 tickets to space priced at $606k each

WASHINGTON • Virgin Galactic has sold around 100 tickets since flying its founder Richard Branson to space last summer, with commercial services expected to begin by the end of next year, the company said in its financial results.

The current price of the fare is US$450,000 (S$606,000) a seat, well above the US$200,000 to US$250,000 paid by some 600 customers from 2005 to 2014. In total, the company has now sold 700 tickets.

"We are entering our fleet enhancement period with a clear road map for increasing the durability, reliability and predictability of our vehicles in preparation for commercial service next year," said chief executive officer Michael Colglazier in a statement on Monday.

"Demand for space travel is strong, and we've been selling seats ahead of the pace we had planned," he added.

Virgin Galactic is seeking to cash in on the success of a test mission in July that saw Mr Branson beating by a matter of days Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos in their billionaire space race.

But since then, the company, which flies out of Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert, has faced setbacks. In September, it was briefly grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration, which found that the flight deviated from assigned airspace and Virgin Galactic did not communicate the "mishap" as required.

Last month, Virgin said it was postponing by several months a mission with members of the Italian Air Force, after lab testing revealed certain materials used in its vehicles might have fallen below required strength margins, necessitating further analysis. The firm is in the process of enhancing its vehicles.

Unlike Blue Origin and SpaceX, its main competitors in the nascent space tourism sector, Virgin Galactic deploys a massive carrier aircraft that takes off horizontally, gains high altitude, and drops a rocket-powered space plane that then soars into space.

As a publicly traded company, Virgin Galactic is also required to be more transparent about its finances.

The cost of tickets on Blue Origin's suborbital New Shepard rocket, capable of roughly ten-minute hops into space and back, is unknown, but likely to be substantially higher.

Seats aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon, which launches atop a huge Falcon 9 rocket and is also contracted by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station, are likely to run into the tens of millions of dollars.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE