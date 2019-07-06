Virgin Atlantic flight forced to make emergency landing; phone charger suspected in cabin fire

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST) - A Virgin Atlantic flight out of New York City was forced to make an emergency landing in Boston following a cabin fire that authorities suspect was sparked by a phone charger.

The London-bound plane was rerouted to Boston Logan International Airport during the Thursday night (July 4) incident, where all 217 passengers and crew were safely evacuated, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

One passenger refused emergency medical treatment for a smoke-related complaint.

The preliminary investigation has homed in on a phone charger, according to Massachusetts State Police, after wires were found protruding between passenger seat cushions where the fire originated.

The blaze was extinguished by the flight crew.

According to Federal Aviation Administration regulations, spare lithium batteries, the type typically found in external battery packs, are prohibited in checked baggage.

Several airlines also have placed restrictions on "smart bags" that come with built-in smartphone chargers because they could potentially explode during a flight.

BREAKING NEWS - State Police confirm to @wbz a Virgin Atlantic flight from JFK to London made an emergency landing here in Boston after a fire onboard. Initial clues point to a seat fire. Everyone is safe. Hear from a passenger on @wbz News At 11:00 - Image from Cory Tanner pic.twitter.com/pOAj5MgdBF — Chris (@ChrisNWBZTV) July 5, 2019

But such restrictions generally do not apply to carry-on bags, so long as the batteries are powered down, under the rationale that a cabin fire is more easily extinguished than one in the cargo hold.

Airlines began to change their policies after a number of smartphone battery fires, including one in 2016 that forced the evacuation of a Southwest Airlines flight.

The Department of Transportation banned the particular smartphone model involved, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

But airlines cited the proliferation of lithium batteries and consumers' reliance on backup chargers in statements announcing new rules.

In a sign of how widespread battery-powered devices have become in recent years, many passenger planes are equipped with charging docks at every seat.

Airline passengers are advised to alert the crew immediately if battery-powered devices feel hot, fall into seats, or begin to smoke.

In a statement, Virgin Atlantic said, "The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we are currently investigating to fully understand the circumstances."

Customers were offered overnight accommodation and new flights to London.

The incident marked the second emergency landing of the day at the airport. An American Airlines jet out of Chicago landed after a cockpit light warned of a possible mechanical issue.