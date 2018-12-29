Video tweet of Iraq trip may have unmasked Navy Seal team

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump may have inadvertently unmasked a US Navy Seal team during his short visit to a US base in Iraq this week.

Ordinarily, the whereabouts of special operations forces are a closely held secret.

In the rare instances when they are filmed while in a combat zone, their faces and other identifying features are usually blurred out.

But after his lightning trip to Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Wednesday, Mr Trump tweeted a video of him posing for photos with US troops, shaking their hands and signing mementos.

In one scene, he is giving a thumbs up alongside a group that appears to be part of the special operations forces.

According to the pool report of the event, held in a dining hall at the base, a man called Kyu Lee told Mr Trump he was the chaplain for Seal Team Five.

Mr Lee recalled Mr Trump telling him: "Hey, in that case, let's take a picture."

While the President has broad authority to declassify information - so his tweet likely did not run afoul of any rules - some observers called it a breach of operational security.

Revealing identities, "even if it's the commander-in-chief, would prove a propaganda boom if any of this personnel are detained by a hostile government or captured by a terrorist group," Mr Malcolm Nance, a former US Navy intelligence specialist, told Newsweek.

Special Operations Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Trump also drew criticism in the US for repeating a previously debunked claim that he had secured military members a pay raise for the first time in 10 years, when in fact, the Pentagon has increased pay each year. In Iraq, following the visit, pro-Iran lawmakers called for the government to expel US forces.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE