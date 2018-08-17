Vatican feels 'shame and sorrow' over US grand jury report on abuse

VATICAN CITY (REUTERS) - The Vatican, in its first response to a damning report by a US grand jury on sexual abuse of children by priests in Pennsylvania, on Thursday (Aug 16) expressed "shame and sorrow".

The grand jury on Tuesday released the findings of the largest-ever investigation of sex abuse in the US Catholic Church, finding that 301 priests in the state had sexually abused minors over the past 70 years.

In a statement, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke also said the Catholic Church "must learn hard lessons from its past", and that the Vatican vowed to hold abusers and enablers accountable.

The statement stressed the "need to comply" with civil law, including mandatory reporting of abuse against minors and said Pope Francis understands how "these crimes can shake the faith and spirit of believers" and that he wanted to "root out this tragic horror".

Earlier on Thursday, US Roman Catholic bishops called for a Vatican-led probe backed by lay investigators into allegations of sexual abuse by former Washington Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who resigned last month.