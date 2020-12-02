Vaccine distribution could begin by third week of Dec, says Pence

WASHINGTON • US Vice-President Mike Pence told governors on Monday that distribution of a coronavirus vaccine could begin by the third week of this month, signalling that US regulators will swiftly approve an emergency authorisation for the first shots.

"We strongly believe the vaccine distribution process could begin the week of Dec 14," Mr Pence said, according to a summary of the call provided by the office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee. "The American people deserve to know the cavalry is on the way."

Mr Pence told the governors that they will have the final say on vaccine distribution as the "ultimate arbiters" in their states, according to the summary.

Biotech firm Moderna on Monday requested that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issue an emergency use authorisation for its shot, following in Pfizer's footsteps. Both companies' vaccines are more than 90 per cent effective, according to preliminary results of clinical trials, though their distribution challenges include requiring two shots.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield and Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also participated in the call.

An FDA advisory panel is scheduled to meet on Dec 10 to discuss the vaccines.

Mr Azar told the governors that distribution could begin within 24 hours of regulatory approval, while Mr Pence said the administration believes that will be the week of the 14th.

Vaccines will be largely administered by pharmacies such as those owned by CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Mr Azar said.

"It was a very happy call," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican. He said Pfizer's vaccine could begin arriving in his state by Dec 15.

The call took place against a backdrop of a raging pandemic.

US coronavirus cases surged in the days before the Thanksgiving weekend, including a record 205,000 cases recorded last Friday. The US recorded nearly four million cases last month alone, out of 13.5 million so far.

Deaths have been trending up and hospitalisations are at a record level.

"Our healthcare system is experiencing a real challenge," Mr Azar acknowledged on the call.

Some governors on the call expressed surprise to learn that vaccines would be distributed to states at first based on a per capita formula, counting only those aged 18 and older.

After the call, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the administration is undecided on who should be vaccinated first.

"The Trump administration believes you vaccinate those 65 and older," Mr Walz told reporters. "The CDC, Dr Fauci, and others say you vaccinate the healthcare workers to get the biggest bang for the buck. Those are discussions that are happening right now."

Mr Pence assured the governors that the administration would support any distribution plan they choose. His office released a summary of the call, noting that Mr Hahn insisted that the vaccine programme "leads to no cut corners".

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday the state was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic, which would soon overwhelm hospitals as political leaders nationwide turn to increasingly aggressive measures to hold back the latest surge.

He said he may clamp new "stay-at-home" orders on California's roughly 40 million residents in the face of infections and hospitalisations that are still rising weeks before emergency vaccines are predicted for release.

"(California) has worked hard to prepare for a surge - but we can't sustain the record high cases we're seeing," Mr Newsom said on Twitter. "Current projections show California will run out of current ICU (intensive care unit) beds before Christmas Eve."

The governor told reporters that discussions were under way among state health officials over the potential stay-at-home order. He expects to issue a decision in the next day or two.

Last week, he ordered a daily curfew barring social gatherings and other non-essential activities across most of the state between 10pm and 5am daily.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS