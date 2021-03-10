Vaccine able to neutralise Brazil variant of virus, scientists find

NEW YORK • The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was able to neutralise a new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Brazil, according to a laboratory study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine neutralised an engineered version of the virus that contained the same mutations carried on the spike portion of the highly contagious P1 variant first identified in Brazil, the study by scientists from the companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch found.

The scientists said the neutralising ability was roughly equivalent to the vaccine's effect on a previous less contagious version of the virus from last year.

The spike, used by the virus to enter human cells, is the primary target of many Covid-19 vaccines.

In previously published studies, Pfizer had found that its vaccine neutralised other more contagious variants first identified in Britain and South Africa, although the South African variant may reduce protective antibodies elicited by the vaccine.

Pfizer has said it believes its current vaccine is highly likely to still protect against the South African variant.

However, the drugmaker is planning to test a third booster dose of its vaccine as well as a version retooled specifically to combat the variant in order to better understand the immune response.

REUTERS