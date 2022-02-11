V-P Harris to represent US at Munich Security Conference

WASHINGTON • Vice-President Kamala Harris will lead the US delegation at this month's Munich Security Conference, a major annual gathering that will unfold against the backdrop of a Nato-Russia face-off over Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

The trip, announced by White House deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, will put Ms Harris under an intense spotlight a year after becoming the first black and Asian person and the first woman sworn in as US vice-president.

The conference, which draws world political, non-governmental, business and academic leaders, will likely be dominated by discussion over Russia's massive military deployment on its border of Ukraine, as part of a bid to prevent the country from joining Nato and to create a wider Russian sphere of influence.

Ms Harris will be building on US "engagement with European allies and partners" to push back against Moscow, said Ms Singh.

"The Vice-President's engagements in Munich will demonstrate our ironclad commitment to our Nato allies, reaffirm our shared interest in upholding the principles that have underpinned European peace and security since World War II, and underscore our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The Munich conference runs from Feb 18 to 20. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending, the Kremlin says.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE