Uvalde begins to bury its dead in wake of school massacre

UVALDE, TEXAS (REUTERS) - The grieving Texas town of Uvalde begins laying to rest the 21 children and teachers who were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school a week ago, with funerals scheduled on Tuesday (May 31) for a pair of 10-year-old girls.

According to obituaries on the websites of Uvalde's two funeral homes, Amerie Jo Garza was sweet, sassy and funny, and loved swimming and drawing. Maite Yuleana Rodriguez was an honour student who loved learning about whales and dolphins and dreamed of becoming a marine biologist.

The children were killed along with 17 other students, all aged 9 to 11, and two teachers by an 18-year-old gunman who burst into their fourth-grade classroom and opened fire with a high-velocity AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.

"Our focus on Tuesday is on our families who lost loved ones. We begin burying our children tomorrow, the innocent victims of last week's murders at Robb Elementary School," Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a statement announcing the cancellation of a scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday.

Several large media outlets in Texas, including the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Tribune, will observe 21 minutes of silence - one minute for each of the victims - starting at 12 pm CDT on Tuesday (1am Wednesday Singapore).

"So many of us are grieving for the city of Uvalde, for the moms and dads and sisters and brothers, for husbands and daughters of those who will never again hear the laughter of their loved ones," KXAS-TV, an NBC affiliate in Dallas, said in a statement on its website.

Over the next two weeks, a series of funerals will take place in the town of 16,000, which is nearly 80 per cent Latino or Hispanic and largely Roman Catholic.

Among those are services for the two teachers who died, Eva Mireles, 44, and Irma Garcia, 48. Garcia's husband, Jose Garcia, 50, died of a heart attack two days after the shooting. A joint funeral is planned on Wednesday for the couple, who met in high school and had four children.