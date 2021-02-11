USTR says it looks forward to resolving aircraft subsidies fight with EU

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Trade Representative's office on Wednesday (Feb 10) said it looked forward to working with European allies to resolve a long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies once President Joe Biden's nominee for top trade negotiator is confirmed.

"We know there is great interest in resolving the Boeing-Airbus dispute on both sides of the Atlantic and the USTR looks forward to working with our European allies to find an outcome that levels the playing field once Ambassador Tai is confirmed," USTR spokesman Adam Hodge said.

The Senate Finance Committee has not yet set a date for the confirmation hearing of Ms Katherine Tai, the former top trade counsel on the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.