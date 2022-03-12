US' Yellen says Covid-19 aid funds will act as 'vaccine' against Ukraine war economic turmoil

DENVER (REUTERS) - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday (March 11) the US economy is better prepared to weather economic turbulence from Russia's invasion of Ukraine because of the US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) Covid-19 aid package passed a year ago.

Ms Yellen, speaking at a Denver social services agency on the first anniversary of the American Rescue Plan, (ARP) said the United States is now much better able to withstand unforeseen crises - such as the war in Ukraine - than it was a year ago.

"Our world is interconnected, and our ambition to ensure that Russia pays a high price for its unprovoked invasion has already impacted us at home," Ms Yellen said, referring to a steep surge in energy prices.

"America is better able to handle these turbulent times because our economy is historically strong, and the American economy is historically strong because of the ARP and the resiliency of the American people," she said.

The ARP provided direct payments to Americans, funding for schools and increased Covid-19 responses and rental assistance, as well as a US$350 million fund to assist state and local governments.

With congressional negotiations on the Biden administration's ambitious social and climate spending package stalled, state and local funding has emerged as the Biden administration's main social policy tool channelling funding to local programs aimed at achieving similar goals, such as child care, education and affordable housing.

She said the program has provided overtime and premium pay for over 740,000 essential workers, supplementing their regular wages.

Ms Yellen said that the ARP spending "acted like a vaccine for the American economy, ensuring that we were inoculated from the possibility of new variants or unforeseen circumstances".

A US gasoline tax cut is among the options being considered to provide relief to consumers, the US Treasury Secretary said, adding she was confident that the country's economy would perform well this year.

"We're looking at a range of things that we might do to relieve consumers. The gas tax is one of the things on the list", Ms Yellen told reporters on Friday.

However, she added that she had concerns that cutting the gasoline tax could cause benefits to flow to oil companies and not to consumers.

She also said that a tighter monetary policy to fight inflation could cause recession, but added that the Federal Reserve should be able to balance its dual mandate for maximum employment and price stability.

"I have confidence in the Fed to get inflation under control without causing a recession. And I see a good strong economy that, even with inflation and the problems that the Russia Ukraine situation is causing, I believe the economy will do well this year."