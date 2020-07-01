US' Yale University to hold almost all courses online next semester amid coronavirus

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Yale University plans to hold almost all classes next semester online while also allowing some students to attend on campus.

The school will allow graduate and professional school students and a portion of the undergraduate class to be on campus, according to a letter on Wednesday (July 1) from President Peter Salovey and Provost Scott Strobel.

All undergraduate students, whether they live on or off university grounds, will be tested for Covid-19, as will all faculty and those staff members who interact with students.

"All of us are sacrificing as part of a community dedicated to reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19," they said in the letter.

"Although the rates of Covid-19 hospitalisation and death have declined in Connecticut, this pandemic is not over."

Performances will not be held, and meal service will be substantially modified to eliminate crowded dining rooms, the officials said.

Travel outside of Connecticut is discouraged and undergrads may travel for emergencies only and will need to seek approval.