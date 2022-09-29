US working on sanctions responding to Russia annexation plans in Ukraine

WASHINGTON - The United States will in coming days impose economic costs on Moscow over "sham" referendums held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, the State Department said on Wednesday, as Biden administration officials look to the finance and energy sectors for future sanctions action.

"We will continue to work with allies and partners to bring even more pressure on Russia and the individuals and entities that are helping support its attempted land grab," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"You can expect additional measures from us in the coming days."

White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre said the measures would include penalties on individuals and entities both inside and outside of Russia that support the annexation.

Moscow was poised on Wednesday to annex a swathe of Ukraine, releasing what it called vote tallies showing support in four partially occupied provinces to join Russia, after what Kyiv and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums held at gunpoint.

Russian-backed authorities claim to have carried out the referendums over five days on territory that makes up around 15 per cent of Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre said the United States will not recognise Russian-annexed areas across Ukraine.

"Based on our information, every aspect of this referenda process was pre-staged and orchestrated by the Kremlin," she said.

President Vladimir Putin could proclaim the annexation in a speech within days, just over a week since he endorsed the referendums, ordered a military mobilisation at home and threatened to defend Russia with nuclear weapons if necessary.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US State Department's head of sanctions coordination, James O'Brien, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Washington would look to the financial sector and high technology, especially for energy exploitation, and human rights violators in future sanctions actions.

"There will be more packages. We are working on more sanctions," O'Brien told the committee.

"Everything is on the table," he said.