US won't enforce TikTok ban following court order: Official

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US government said Thursday (Nov 12) it would delay enforcement of a ban on TikTok, in compliance with a court order in favour of the Chinese-owned social media sensation.

The Commerce Department said in a federal register notice it was holding off on enforcement on the ban - which had been ordered based on national security concerns voiced by US officials - as a result of an injunction by a federal judge issued on Oct 30.

"The Department is complying with the terms of this Order," the statement said, adding that the ban "has been enjoined and will not go into effect pending further legal developments."