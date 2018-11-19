US woman survives bar shooting only to have house burn down within 24 hours

Surviving a near-death experience would be stressful for anyone.

Ms Deseriee Edman, however, survived not just one but two such experiences - all in the span of 24 hours - and still managed to stay positive.

Ms Edman was at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov 7 when a gunman opened fire on the crowd there, CBS Los Angeles reported on Saturday (Nov 17). The mass shooting left 12 dead, but Ms Edman survived.

Then on the next day, her family home in Malibu, California, was caught in the Woolsey Fire sweeping the area. Ms Edman and her family escaped this as well, but their house burned to the ground.

Ms Edman described the incidents as "two near-death experiences that you just don't expect".

While she told CBS that she was still trying to process what had happened, she also maintained a positive outlook on the situation.

"I'm trying to stay as strong as possible for my family and my friends. And I'm trying to look at everything as positive as I can in these types of situations," she said.

Her sister and mother shared the same sentiments. Ms Edman's sister Destiny Malibu said: "The fact is we made it out alive, and my sister survived and we're here."