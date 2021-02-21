US woman, 90, treks 10km in snow to get coronavirus vaccination

WASHINGTON • A 90-year-old American woman trudged nearly 10km in 30cm of snow with two walking sticks to get her coronavirus vaccination.

Seattle resident Fran Goldman had been trying frantically to get an appointment for her first shot, working the phones every day in vain, reports said.

When she finally got one for last Sunday, Ms Goldman was determined to keep her appointment - the thick pile of snow on the ground be damned, according to the Seattle Times.

The weather made driving to the hospital where she arranged the shot inadvisable.

The day before, Ms Goldman did a sort of trial run of the 10km round trip, walking most of the 5km trek to the hospital.

On Sunday, she bundled up, put on boots, grabbed two walking sticks and set out to get vaccinated. Ms Goldman underwent hip replacement surgery last year.

"It was not easy going, it was challenging," she told the paper of her winter hike.

She got to her appointment just five minutes late.

Her daughter Ruth said she is a tough lady.

"My mother isn't going to let a little snow stop her from getting the vaccine," the younger Goldman said.

"She was willing to walk however many miles there and back to get it. She is a really remarkable person who has the attitude of 'You don't let a little adversity get in your way,'" she told the Seattle Times.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE