US winter storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power

CHICAGO (REUTERS) - Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were without power on Friday (Feb 4) after a winter storm dumped sleet and heavy snow on a wide swathe of the central United States this week, and more treacherous weather threatened parts of the Plains and New England.

More than 370,000 customers were without power from Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee up through Ohio and into New York, Poweroutage.us reported on Friday, after an ice storm downed power lines and trees across the area on Thursday.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water said more than 130,000 customers were without power and it could take days to restore electricity.

"We know you are anxious and want to know when your power will be restored," the utility company said on Twitter.

"Debris must be cleared before crews can restore power."

Airlines cancelled nearly 3,000 flights on Friday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware, after scrapping more than 5,000 flights on Thursday.

US carriers have faced disruptions to their operations since before Christmas because of bad weather and a staffing crunch due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Wind chill warnings remained in effect for Texas and the Great Plains, where morning lows ranging between the single digits and below zero Fahrenheit were in the forecast, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

"Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia in a short amount of time if precautions are not taken," the NWS warned.