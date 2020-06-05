US will allow Chinese passenger carriers to fly two flights per week

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Transportation Department said on Friday (June 5) it will allow Chinese passenger air carriers to operate two flights after Beijing said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow in more foreign carriers.

On Wednesday, Washington said it planned to bar all Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the United States by June 16 due to Beijing's curbs on US carriers.

The revised order on Friday cuts in half the four weekly round trip flights Chinese passenger carriers have been flying to the United States and take effect immediately.

The department said if China takes further steps for US carriers it is "fully prepared to once again revisit the action".

The Transportation Department notice added it was "troubled by China's continued unilateral dictation of the terms of the US-China scheduled passenger air transportation market without respect for the rights of US carriers".