US west coast flights halted as N. Korea fired missile

WASHINGTON • Flights out of some airports on the US west coast earlier this week were briefly halted by aviation regulators as a precaution after North Korea launched a high-speed missile in a test.

The so-called ground stop, which paused departures from an unspecified number of airports, lasted not more than 15 minutes on Monday.

North Korea's missile flew at almost 10 times the speed of sound into waters off its eastern coast, ratcheting up tensions in the region and with the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issues ground stops routinely to ensure airports and high-altitude flight paths remain orderly.

While they did not recall prior halts on US flights related to a North Korea launch, experts in air traffic said it was not surprising that the FAA and the US military had a system in place to raise alerts for such events.

"It shows the overall system is monitoring and attuned to world events," said Massachusetts Institute of Technology aerospace professor John Hansman, who added that "the overall harm is low" to halting flights for a short period.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed the FAA action at a Tuesday briefing, saying: "I believe it was a 15-minute ground stop and they did it out of an abundance of caution and they were going to be assessing their approach."

BLOOMBERG