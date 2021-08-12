US weighs 2050 target in bid to wean airlines off fossil fuels

WASHINGTON • United States President Joe Biden's administration is quietly discussing a target date of 2050 for weaning aircraft off fossil fuels as part of the White House's broader push to fight climate change, sources familiar with the matter said.

The White House in recent days has stepped up efforts aimed at transforming the US economy, including promotion of climate-directed infrastructure spending and bringing auto companies on board for its push for more electric vehicle use.

The Biden administration is contemplating incentives to support private-sector production of sustainable aviation fuel as it searches for ways to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions in the hard-to-electrify aviation industry.

The administration is looking at a 2050 target for airlines to fly on 100 per cent jet fuel from renewable sources, said two sources, who spoke anonymously to be candid about the discussions.

The talks are still in the early stages with few details available, the sources said. The US and Europe are trying to find ways to encourage production and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel, which is two to five times more expensive than standard jet fuel.

Sustainable aviation fuel, made from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal fat, at present accounts for only a minuscule amount of overall jet fuel use.

The administration confirmed that sustainable aviation fuel is on its radar but did not comment on or confirm the 2050 target.

"As part of the Build Back Better agenda, President Biden proposed catalytic investments to propel innovation and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels," said the White House's deputy national climate adviser Ali Zaidi. "The administration is committed to advancing climate solutions in every sector and segment of the economy - with the urgency that the climate crisis demands."

The aviation sector cannot count on electrification as a near-term solution because of the weight of the batteries.

The Biden administration, which has set a goal for net-zero emissions by 2050, has discussed incentives and targets to increase sustainable aviation fuel. It is taking a different approach than Europe, where regulators are seeking to force suppliers to blend rising amounts of such fuel into their kerosene, a move opposed by US airlines.

The White House and industry groups are expected to meet virtually later this month to promote alternative jet fuels, although specific actions that might be taken are not clear, three sources said.

Global demand for jet fuel totals roughly 200 billion litres a year, but airline trade group Iata estimates just 100 million to 120 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel will be produced this year - just 0.05 per cent of overall fuel.

Planes and engines capable of running without fossil fuels are being planned for around 2025 and 2030, depending on the model. Current engines can theoretically run on 50 per cent sustainable blends.

It is not yet clear whether government efforts will succeed at making sustainable fuel more affordable for pandemic-battered airlines. Fuel is the second-largest expense for airlines after labour.

Refiners make more renewable diesel right now because federal and state governments offer more incentives, such as California's credit of 45 US cents per gallon, or 61 Singapore cents per 3.8 litres.

Congress is debating a tax credit of up to US$2 per gallon for sustainable aviation fuel. If such a credit were available, World Energy, the largest US sustainable aviation fuel producer, would be able to sell its sustainable fuel for roughly the same as conventional fuel, said its chief commercial officer Bryan Sherbacow.

World Energy's Los Angeles-area plant uses around a third of its 95 million litre annual capacity for making aviation fuel, with the rest producing other renewable fuel. The company is betting on sustainable aviation fuel becoming more affordable, as it is boosting the plant's capacity of such fuel to around 568 million litres by 2023.

REUTERS