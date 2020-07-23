US was 'late to the party' in the Arctic, says Pompeo

COPENHAGEN (REUTERS) - The United States and allies have been too slow to react to Chinese and Russian interests in the Arctic region, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Danish public broadcaster DR in a recorded interview on Wednesday (July 22).

"I think we have all been a little bit naive to watch not only the Russians but the Chinese interest there continue to become more and more aggressive," Pompeo told DR during a diplomatic visit in Copenhagen.

"We are a little late. That's alright, I've been late to parties before and had a great time. We'll succeed."