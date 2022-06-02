US warns of new UN sanctions bid if North Korea tests nukes

NEW YORK • The United States has warned that it will try again to toughen United Nations sanctions if North Korea tests a nuclear weapon, after a bid last week was vetoed by China and Russia.

Asked if the US would make a new attempt at the Security Council if North Korea goes ahead with a feared nuclear test, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: "Absolutely we will."

"First of all, we need to enforce the sanctions that we have already authority to enforce," she told reporters.

"And we certainly, as we attempted in this last resolution, will push for additional sanctions."

US intelligence has said North Korea appears to be preparing its first nuclear test since 2017, although it did not go ahead during a visit to the region earlier last month by President Joe Biden.

The US last Thursday forced a vote at the Security Council on toughening sanctions after North Korea carried out a series of rocket launches including, according to US and South Korean officials, of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The US said the test was a brazen violation of a unanimous UN resolution in 2017 that warned of further consequences for tests of long-range missiles or nuclear weapons.

However, China, North Korea's main ally, and Russia, whose relations with the West have deteriorated sharply over its Ukraine invasion, both vetoed the resolution, saying new sanctions would be counterproductive and raise tensions.

The US last Friday imposed new unilateral sanctions, including on two Russian banks accused of assisting North Korea on its weapons programmes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE