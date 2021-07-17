US warns of growing risks for businesses in HK amid clampdown

WASHINGTON • The United States warned its business community yesterday of growing risks of operating in Hong Kong following a clampdown by China in the financial hub.

Separately, Washington also imposed sanctions yesterday on seven Chinese individuals over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, the latest US effort to hold Beijing accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony.

The seven people added to the Treasury's "specially designated nationals" list are liaison office officials Chen Dong, He Jing, Lu Xinning, Qiu Hong, Tan Tienui, Yang Jianping and Yin Zonghua - all deputy directors at the liaison office according to online bios.

The advisory just published said Hong Kong's "new legal landscape" posed particular risks for businesses, investors, individuals and academic institutions, among others, operating in the city.

It said those threats fall into four areas: "risks for businesses following the imposition of the national security law; data privacy risks; risks regarding transparency and access to critical business information; and risks for businesses with exposure to sanctioned Hong Kong or PRC (People's Republic of China) entities or individuals".

"Business and rule of law risks that were formerly limited to mainland China are now increasingly a concern in Hong Kong," according to the advisory issued by the State, Commerce, Treasury and Homeland Security departments.

This is the latest salvo in a competition that US President Joe Biden has called one of the defining challenges of the century, and it signals a remarkable turnaround for a city that has become a financial hub on a par with London and New York.

"Let me talk about the business advisory," Mr Biden said when asked about it at a news conference with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday.

"The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made on how it would deal with Hong Kong, and so it is more of an advisory as to what may happen in Hong Kong. It's as simple as that and as complicated as that," he said.

While the advisory does not order US firms to scale back investments or leave Hong Kong, the White House worries that major banks and other multinational businesses with headquarters in the city have yet to grasp just how much the landscape has changed and how much risk they now face.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular news conference yesterday that the US should stop interfering in Hong Kong. China would make a "resolute, strong response" to US actions, he said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price had said on Tuesday: "We know that a healthy business community relies on the rule of law, which the national security law that applies to Hong Kong continues to undermine."

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is preparing to visit Japan, South Korea and Mongolia next week. The State Department's announcement of her trip made no mention of any stop in China, which had been anticipated in foreign policy circles and reported in some media.

The department said Ms Sherman would discuss a broad range of issues with officials in Japan. She and her counterparts in Japan and South Korea would also hold a joint meeting to discuss trilateral cooperation on North Korea and other issues, including climate change and global health.

She would later head to Ulaanbaatar to reinforce the US-Mongolia Strategic Partnership, the statement said. "Throughout the trip, the Deputy Secretary will reaffirm the US commitment to working with allies and partners to promote peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and to upholding the international rules-based order," it said, using language referring to US efforts to push back against China's increasingly assertive behaviour in the region.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG