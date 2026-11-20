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Rohingya refugees gather to watch the live announcement of a verdict by the International Court of Justice in a case accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against the minority Rohingya population.

WASHINGTON - The US State Department reacted with caution to the International Court of Justice’s ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, saying Washington was examining the decision while stressing the need to avoid “politicisation” of the body.

Washington’s wary response comes as the United States determined in 2022 that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya people.

But it has more recently pushed back on another case before the top UN court, involving accusations by South Africa that US ally Israel perpetrated genocide in Gaza.

“The proper interpretation of the Genocide Convention is of paramount importance, as is preventing politicisation of the ICJ,” said a State Department spokesperson on Nov 19.

“We are studying the decision to fully assess its implications,” the official added, referring to the Myanmar ruling.

The US statement comes as the top UN court ordered refugees to be given safe passage home and awarded compensation.

The decision marked the first time in its 80-year history that ICJ judges determined a state committed genocide.

It is likely to be viewed as justice for Rohingya victims of Myanmar’s deadly 2017 crackdown on the mostly Muslim minority.

The US official said on Nov 19: “We express our support for the people of Burma and share the grave concerns over the continued abuses of human rights against Rohingya Muslims and members of other minority groups.”

The official also called for more burden-sharing in the humanitarian response for Rohingya refugees.

For more than one million Rohingya living in the world’s largest refugee camp over the border in Bangladesh, the landmark ruling offered hope for accountability. AFP