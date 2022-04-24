US warns against any permanent China military presence in Solomons

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON • A senior-level US delegation met the Solomon Islands' leader on Friday and warned that Washington would have "significant concerns and respond accordingly" to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence in the Pacific island nation.

A statement from Washington said Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare reiterated to the visiting delegation led by White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell that there would be no military base, no long-term presence, and no power projection capability under a security deal signed with China.

The White House gave no indication of what the US response would be to such an eventuality, but its blunt tone indicated the level of US concern that led to the dispatch of Mr Campbell's mission to the remote island country.

"If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly," it said.

"The United States emphasised that it will follow developments closely in consultation with regional partners."

The delegation met Mr Sogavare in the Solomons capital Honiara days after the Solomons and China said they had signed a security pact.

Mr Sogavare, who has ruled out hosting a Chinese military base, on Friday joined China's ambassador Li Ming at the handover of an athletics field donated by China, one of the sporting facilities worth a total of US$120 million (S$164.5 million) that China has paid for to help the Solomons host the 2023 Pacific Games.

Mr Li defended the security pact.

"Development and security are two sides of a coin. Without safety and security, countries cannot enjoy sustainable development and economic growth," he said in a speech.

REUTERS