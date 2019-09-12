US wants to make 'meaningful progress' in China trade talks: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin again warned that President Donald Trump will only accept a good deal, and is willing to raise tariffs if necessary.
WASHINGTON (AFP) - US trade negotiators want to make "meaningful progress" in upcoming talks with China, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday (Sept 12).

Mr Mnuchin said on CNBC that Washington and Beijing will first hold talks at the deputy level to ensure senior officials who meet later can advance towards a resolution.

"We want to make meaningful progress," he said.

However, he again warned that President Donald Trump will only accept a good deal, and is willing to raise tariffs if necessary.

