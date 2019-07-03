US vice-president Mike Pence cancels trip, sparking speculation

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Vice-President Mike Pence abruptly cancelled a trip to New Hampshire on Tuesday (July 2), sparking speculation over what was initially described as an "emergency."

A representative of Pence told an audience in New Hampshire - where the vice-president was scheduled to give a speech on drug addiction - that he had been "called back" to Washington.

"Air Force 2 was heading this way. There's been an emergency callback. The vice-president was asked to return to Washington," said a Pence office representative, Randy Gentry, in a video posted online.

However, Pence spokeswoman Alyssa Farah quickly downplayed the incident saying there was "no cause for alarm" and indicated that rather than being called back, the vice-president had not left Washington in the first place.

"Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, DC. It's no cause for alarm. He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon," Farah tweeted.

"The @VP never left Washington, DC. There was no 'emergency callback.' Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We'll reschedule NH shortly."