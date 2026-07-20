US Vice-President Vance announces birth of son

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Vice President JD Vance (centre) and second lady Usha Vance on May 6. The pair welcomed their fourth child, a boy, on July 19.

WASHINGTON - US Vice-President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, welcomed their fourth child, a boy, on July 19 .

Vance said the baby, Alec Neel Vance, was born o n July 19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Usha and the baby are happy and healthy and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” Vance wrote in a post on his X account.

Vance, an Ohio native, and Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, met while attending Yale Law School, where they graduated in 2013.

Their first son, Ewan, was born in 2017, followed by another son, Vivek, in 2020. The couple’s daughter, Mirabel, was born in 2021. REUTERS