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US Vice-President Vance announces birth of son

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US Vice President JD Vance (centre) and second lady Usha Vance on May 6. The pair welcomed their fourth child, a boy, on July 19.

US Vice President JD Vance (centre) and second lady Usha Vance on May 6. The pair welcomed their fourth child, a boy, on July 19.

REUTERS

WASHINGTON - US Vice-President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, welcomed their fourth child, a boy, on July 19.

Vance said the baby, Alec Neel Vance, was born on July 19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Usha and the baby are happy and healthy and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” Vance wrote in a post on his X account.

Vance, an Ohio native, and Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, met while attending Yale Law School, where they graduated in 2013.

Their first son, Ewan, was born in 2017, followed by another son, Vivek, in 2020. The couple’s daughter, Mirabel, was born in 2021. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.