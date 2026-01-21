US Vice-President J.D. Vance, wife Usha expecting fourth child, couple announces

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – US Vice-President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Vance are expecting their fourth child, a boy, the couple announced.

“Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July,” the pair said in a social media post on Jan 20 .

The Vances have three other children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – who have occasionally appeared at official events during the Vice-President’s first year in the job, including a military parade and a trip to Italy that featured a visit to the Vatican.

Mrs Usha Vance is a lawyer who previously clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, while he was serving on a lower, appeals court. The Vances met while attending Yale Law School.

In their message on Jan 20 , posted to the second lady’s X account, the Vances praised their medical care and other support.

“During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” they said. BLOOMBERG