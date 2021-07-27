US Vice-President Kamala Harris could visit Vietnam, Singapore in August

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Ms Kamala Harris' agenda.PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Vice-President Kamala Harris could travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August, even as details of such a trip are not final yet, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday (July 26).

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Ms Harris' agenda, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Ms Harris recently visited Mexico and Guatemala with the aim of lowering migration from the region.

During her trip she focused on issues such as economic development, food insecurity and women's issues.

