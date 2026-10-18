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US V-P Vance blames immigration, problems of ‘assimilation’ for violence in France

Major protests gripped France on Oct 17, where the police clashed with demonstrators as nationwide marches against soaring inflation devolved into street violence, widespread looting and fires.

WASHINGTON – US Vice-President J.D. Vance put up a post on X on Oct 17 blaming immigration for violence during protests in France, while sharing a video showing the city hall in Limoges on fire.

“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen,” Vance wrote on X.

“I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn,” he added.

Vance, who is seen as a potential presidential candidate in the 2028 election, also drew a connection to upcoming midterm races for congressional seats on Nov 3, where Republicans are not expected to perform well.

“And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country,” Vance said.

Major protests gripped France on Oct 17 , where the police clashed with demonstrators as nationwide marches against soaring inflation devolved into street violence, widespread looting and fires.

Vance, 42, represents the most nationalist and identitarian wing of the Republican Party, and often criticises Europe’s immigration policies, which he considers too lax.

Vance went so far as to lecture Europeans on the subject during a February 2025 speech in Munich. AFP