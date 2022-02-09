US V-P Kamala Harris to attend Munich Conference, rally allies to defuse Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States Vice-President Kamala Harris will hold a series of in-person meetings with US allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference next week seeking to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine, a trip that serves as a major diplomatic test of her vice-presidency.

A senior administration official said Ms Harris will deliver a speech, articulate US policy at a number of public engagements and assert America's commitment to its Nato allies. Leaders of Germany, the EU and Nato will attend and Ms Harris is not expected to meet leaders from Russia and China.

The conference, launched by Western nations at the height of the Cold War to address military conflicts, is expected to take place on Feb 18-20 in Munich, amid a high-stakes conflict over Ukraine between Western nations and Russia.

"This trip is about engaging our allies and partners and building upon the intensive engagement that is already under way," the official said.

Ms Harris will "reaffirm America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" as it faces the threat of a large-scale invasion by Russia, the official said.

Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. It denies planning an invasion but US officials say an attack could occur within days or weeks.

In the early hours of Tuesday (Feb 8), Russian President Vladimir Putin warned for the second time in a week that European countries would automatically be drawn into a war with Russia in which "there will be no winners" if Ukraine joined Nato and then tried to recapture the Crimean peninsula that Russia seized in 2014.

US President Joe Biden has threatened to impose the most severe sanctions ever levied against Russia if it sends troops across the border, but emphasised that the US prefers diplomacy.

He met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday and said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be halted if Russia invades Ukraine.

Harris' overseas push

While Ms Harris' public appearance and effectiveness on a range of weighty issues at home has been heavily criticised, especially by the opposition Republican Party, on the global stage she is more often greeted as a trailblazer, the rare woman leader from the US.

Mr Biden has regularly urged his Vice-President to engage foreign leaders directly and develop her own rapport with key US partners, White House sources say, and the Munich trip is likely to be a major diplomatic test of her vice-presidency and her highest-profile foreign trip yet.

Ms Harris took part in Mr Biden's White House meeting with Mr Scholz.