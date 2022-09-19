US unlikely voice of support for UN reform amid Ukraine crisis

NEW YORK - Few issues have been as constant at the United Nations as grievances about the structure of the world body itself, with both friends and foes of the United States pleading for reform of the powerful Security Council.

As world leaders gather for the annual General Assembly, calls for change are coming from an unlikely source - the US, which has been exasperated by Russia's veto power as it seeks to hold Moscow to account for Ukraine's invasion.

Western powers have pored through procedural rules to ensure Russia not block Security Council meetings and have turned to the General Assembly, where each of the 193 UN member-states has a vote, to seek condemnation of Russia.

The Security Council showed its impotence to the world in February as diplomats carried on reading pre-written statements just as Russia started bombarding its smaller neighbour.

In a recent speech, the US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield voiced support for "sensible and credible proposals" to expand membership in the 15-nation Security Council.

"We should not defend an unsustainable and outdated status quo.

"Instead, we must demonstrate flexibility and willingness to compromise in the name of greater credibility and legitimacy," she said, without laying out specifics.

She said that the veto-wielding Permanent Five - Britain, China, France, Russia and the US - had a special responsibility to uphold standards and promised the US would exercise its veto only in "rare, extraordinary situations".

"Any permanent member that exercises the veto to defend its own acts of aggression loses moral authority and should be held accountable," she said.

Russia and China scoff at such talk by the US, which under Mr George W. Bush brushed aside the Security Council to invade Iraq.

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor of South Africa, which has long sought African representation on the Security Council, said it was hypocritical to criticise the veto system just because of Russia.

"Some of us who have been calling for the General Assembly to have a greater say never enjoyed support, but suddenly, today?" she said at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield acknowledged that the US has not always lived up to its standards but noted that Washington has used its veto only four times since 2009 - all but once to support Israel - compared with 26 times by Russia.

Diplomacy watchers doubted any Security Council reform could happen so long as Russia and China see their interests at risk.

"Some people in the community that supports Ukraine against Kremlin aggression talk about this all the time," said Mr John Herbst, a former US diplomat now at the Atlantic Council. "But I think the realistic prospects are very slight."

AFP