US' Tyson Foods recalls almost 5.4 million kg of chicken strips over contamination fears

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Tyson Foods Inc significantly expanded a recall of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips to close to 5.4 million kg over contamination concerns, the US Department of Agriculture said on Saturday (May 4).

The Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service said it was aware of six complaints from consumers who found pieces of metal in the product.

Saturday's recall added to 31,297kg the company recalled in March after food safety inspectors received two complaints of extraneous material found by consumers.

Tyson said in a separate statement that the additionally recalled chicken strips were produced at the same location as the first recalled batch, and had before-use dates between Oct 1, 2019, and March 7, 2020.

A majority of those products had already been consumed without any incidents being reported, Tyson said.

In January, Tyson recalled a batch of chicken nuggets because of possible contamination with rubber.