US truckers launch 'The People's Convoy' in Covid-19 pandemic protest

BARSTOW, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Hundreds of truckers and their supporters set off from southern California on Wednesday (Feb 23) on a convoy headed across the United States towards the capital Washington to protest against pandemic restrictions.

Inspired by the demonstrations that crippled Canada's cities for weeks, organisers of "The People's Convoy" want an end to mask mandates, vaccination requirements and business shutdowns that are intended to slow the march of Covid-19.

"Let's get back to normal," said Mr Bryan Brase, whose rig was near the front of the caravan that had gathered in the small town of Adelanto, northeast of Los Angeles.

"I think everybody's here for different reasons, but it all boils down to the same thing: Freedom and liberty," said Mr Shane Class, who had travelled from Idaho to join the rally. "It's time for our government to start understanding that people want that freedom in the Constitution back."

The caravan, which began on Wednesday as a few dozen vehicles, was expected to take 11 days to get to the Washington, DC area, arriving on March 5, though organisers say they do not intend to enter the city itself.

That assurance has not prevented the mobilisation of 700 National Guard to provide added security around the nation's capital, as authorities fret over a possible repeat of the Jan 6 last year, invasion of Congress by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Guardsmen would not be armed and would not be empowered to arrest people, but would be reporting wrongdoing to local police.

A number of large vehicles, including snowploughs and garbage trucks have been deployed on the streets of the capital to prevent access to sensitive sites.

Convoy organisers stress on their website that it is a non-partisan movement that includes both Republicans and Democrats, though there were plenty of flags signifying support for Mr Trump among participants in Adelanto and along the route.

Dr Paul Alexander, a health adviser under Mr Trump who suggested letting the coronavirus spread unchecked in the population to prompt "herd immunity", was among those who revved up the crowd, claiming that vaccines do not work.

Scientists say the extensively tested shots are safe and effective, and represent the single best protection against death or serious illness from Covid-19.

Vaccine adoption is uneven across the United States, with some on the political right distrustful of the science and holding to debunked conspiracy theories pushed on the internet.