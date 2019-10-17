US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says there is still work to do on China trade deal

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US and Chinese trade negotiators still have work to do on a "phase one" trade agreement ahead of a targeted signing by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday (Oct 16).

Mnuchin told reporters there had been no invitation from China for US officials to travel to Beijing for more talks about the agreement, but he and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were prepared to travel if necessary.

He also said the Trump administration has made no decision on how to address planned tariffs on US$156 billion (S$214 billion) of Chinese goods due to take effect on Dec 15.