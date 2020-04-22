US Treasury chief looks for most if not all of US economy to be open later in summer

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday (April 22) most, if not all, of the US economy should be reopened by later in the summer after a devastating shutdown to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're looking forward to by the time we get later in the summer having most of the economy if not all of the economy open," Mnuchin told Fox Business Network.

He also said the government will provide US$2.6 trillion (S$3.7 trillion) in direct support for the economy and can leverage that to an additional US$4 trillion through the Federal Reserve.

He said "we need to spend what it takes to win the war against the coronavirus".

He said he hoped additional funds for small business would be enough and that he expected 60 million workers will be helped by the small business loan program.

 
 
 
 

