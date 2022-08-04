US travellers urged to be vigilant abroad

WASHINGTON • The US State Department has warned Americans travelling abroad that they face an increased risk of violence after US forces killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

His death in a drone strike in Kabul over the weekend dealt the biggest blow to Al-Qaeda since the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011.

Following the strike, the State Department on Tuesday urged US citizens to "maintain a high level of vigilance and practise good situational awareness when travelling abroad".

"Current information suggests that terrorist organisations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe," the department said in a statement.

"These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings and bombings."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE