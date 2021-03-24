US trade chief touches on WTO, China in her first calls

WASHINGTON • New US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has pledged to rebuild alliances and actively engage on international trade, in her first calls as Washington's top trade negotiator with key partners and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Starting her first full week on the job, Ms Tai told WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala that the Biden administration was committed to ensuring widespread access to Covid-19 vaccines, which the new WTO chief has made a priority.

"The two exchanged views on the future of trade and their shared commitment to economic empowerment through a worker-centred trade policy," Ms Tai's office said.

Sworn in last Thursday, Ms Tai emphasised in calls to trade ministers the need to address climate change and racial equity in trade, and to work together to address concerns about forced labour and other issues related to China.

US allies have been anxious to start talks with Ms Tai after years of tariffs and tensions during the previous administration of Mr Donald Trump. The White House has said it will put new trade deals on hold until it completes a review of all of Mr Trump's trade policies.

Ms Tai agreed with Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng to pursue a ministerial-level meeting of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement's governing body, including Mexico's Trade Minister. Both officials also discussed the importance of fully implementing the pact, which went into effect last year, and building a partnership that supports underserved communities.

China was a key topic in calls with British Trade Minister Liz Truss and EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Ms Tai's office said she and Ms Truss agreed to "work constructively to address unfair trade practices of non-market economies, such as China", including looking at issues such as the use of forced labour. They also agreed to work together on the Covid-19 pandemic and the longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The US trade chief discussed her review of the free trade agreement talks with Britain conducted under the Trump administration and those talks would continue at the Group of Seven ministerial meeting later this year.

Prospects for reaching a US-UK deal are slim ahead of the expiration of congressional "trade promotion authority" this summer, sources said, but the two sides hope to work on other priorities, including global digital taxation.

In her discussions with the EU's Mr Dombrovskis, Ms Tai highlighted the importance of transatlantic trade and investment, and "emphasised her strong desire to build on a positive and productive relationship with the European Union".

They also discussed their interest in resolving the aircraft subsidy dispute and addressing global steel and aluminium overcapacity.

