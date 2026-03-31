US trade chief sees only limited role for WTO after failed meeting in Cameroon

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US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said he was “disappointed at the lack of seriousness” shown by many WTO member countries in embracing a broadly acceptable reform agenda.

WASHINGTON – The World Trade Organization (WTO) will play only a limited role in global trade policy after a failed ministerial meeting in Cameroon, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on March 30, vowing to seek alternative arrangements s with like-minded countries.

Mr Greer, in a statement issued nearly 24 hours after the WTO meeting ended in impasse after an extension of an e-commerce moratorium was blocked by Brazil and Turkey, said he was “disappointed at the lack of seriousness” shown by many WTO member countries in embracing a broadly acceptable reform agenda.

“I have always been skeptical of the value of the WTO, and this week’s conference confirmed that this organization will play only a limited role in future global trade policy efforts,” said Mr Greer, who has been the architect of US President Donald Trump’s multi-front tariff assault on global trading partners.

Mr Greer said that he was disappointed that the e-commerce moratorium on tariffs on digital transmissions had to lapse after being routinely extended for 28 years.

“Fortunately, the United States has secured commitments from dozens of countries – and nearly all of our major trading partners – not to impose tariffs on US digital transmissions,” Mr Greer added.

“If the WTO cannot achieve this commonsense aim, the United States will work outside of the WTO with all interested partners to get it done.” REUTERS