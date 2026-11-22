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Jensen Huang initially described his relationship with Alice Huang as normal interactions with a business customer.

WASHINGTON – The Chinese woman at the heart of the Nvidia scandal kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang, according to multiple sources with knowledge of US intelligence reports that describe the encounters.

The woman, Alice Huang, was in touch with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the autumn of 2026, the sources with knowledge of the intelligence said.

That period overlaps with at least a portion of the time she was in a relationship with Jensen Huang, then the head of the world’s leading maker of advanced artificial intelligence chips.

US intelligence agencies have also gathered evidence that Alice Huang’s business partner, Kang Wei, who was often introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese spy agency, the people said.

The extent and specific timing of Alice Huang’s contacts with the spy agency – and Kang’s work for the same intelligence service – have not been previously reported.

Alice Huang’s contacts with the Chinese spy agency in 2025 and up through recent months help to flesh out how US officials came to believe that Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive earlier in November, was the target of an intelligence operation.

They correspond not just to the time when he was conducting the affair but also to at least part of the period when Alice Huang’s company, Megaspeed, was acquiring large amounts of advanced Nvidia chips, some of which went to data centres in South-east Asia serving Chinese technology companies like Alibaba and some of which are suspected of being smuggled to China.

Megaspeed said earlier in November that Alice Huang had officially left the company on Aug 30, 2025, and holds no current role there.

Allies of the former Nvidia chief, including US President Donald Trump, have sought to minimise the scandal and questioned whether Alice Huang was spying for Chinese intelligence.

But the newly revealed information underscores the continuous contacts that she had with the Ministry of State Security, even as she was in a romantic relationship with Jensen Huang.

It also helps to flesh out why some American officials have been worried that Alice Huang’s role is just one element of a much broader push by China in that technological battle.

The Ministry of State Security has prioritised focusing on acquiring high-end chips and advancing China’s AI ambitions.

US officials are investigating the role of Alice Huang and Kang in a network of South-east Asian companies, including Megaspeed, that have been linked to the possible smuggling of Nvidia chips to China, to evade US export control laws.

US officials are still working to determine the full extent and duration of their work with Chinese intelligence.

The intelligence gathered by the US contains evidence – including shipping records – demonstrating the role of Alice Huang and Kang in that network of companies, sources with knowledge of the intelligence reports said.

The New York Times has previously reported that Alice Huang and her family have a web of connections to Chinese defence contractors.

The New York Times has previously reported that Alice Huang and her family have a web of connections to Chinese defence contractors. PHOTO: REUTERS

Jensen Huang initially described his relationship with Alice Huang as normal interactions with a business customer.

He acknowledged an affair only after the Times revealed in October that Alice Huang had been identified by the United States as a Chinese intelligence asset and that the Nvidia chief had been picked up on electronic surveillance targeting her.

He stepped down in November after the Times subsequently reported that he had an affair with a subordinate at Nvidia.

Administration officials never provided him with a so-called defensive briefing about Alice Huang, a heads-up that the woman he was in a relationship with had been linked to Chinese intelligence.

A spokesperson for Jensen Huang declined to comment.

The White House, the State Department, the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Alice Huang and Kang did not respond to requests for comment on Nov 22.

Before the scandal broke into public view, advisers to Trump told him on at least two occasions that US intelligence had uncovered Alice Huang’s links to the Chinese spy agency and that she was in a close relationship with Jensen Huang while he was still running Nvidia, according to US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings.

Both times, including when his national security adviser discussed it with him, the President downplayed the concerns and made clear he did not want to intervene in the matter.

The officials said Trump regarded Jensen Huang as a valuable ally and Nvidia as essential to the health of the American economy and stock market.

Trump has recently suggested that Nvidia should consider bringing Jensen Huang back as CEO, a possibility the company’s board has rejected.

“We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them,” the President said at a White House news conference on Nov 20 .

“I think the company if they were smart they’d take that brilliant man, accept an apology and let him go back to work.”

Trump has claimed that no one in his government told him of any intelligence indicating that Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset.

“I don’t know that she is a spy,” he said. “Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that’s a beautiful woman who comes from China, they say she’s a spy.”

In fact, his administration has been monitoring Alice Huang’s contacts with the Chinese spy agency for more than a year, a period when the Ministry of State Security has been intensifying its new role in seeking to give China an advantage in artificial intelligence.

“This network of companies working to procure and smuggle Nvidia chips lines up precisely with the Ministry of State Security’s recently stated core mission of circumventing and undermining US export controls on semiconductors and other key technologies,” said Matt Pottinger, who served as deputy national security adviser during Trump’s first term, and who is CEO of the open-source research firm Garnaut Global.

The Ministry of State Security has for decades declared that its mission is to combat espionage and to eliminate political threats to Communist Party rule in China.

The minister of state security, Chen Yixin, gave a similar five-point statement as recently as late in 2025.

Then in April, he unveiled a new, sixth mission – overcoming the “blockades” choking China’s access to key technologies like AI.

“Deepen the struggle against blockades, and comprehensively advance artificial intelligence innovation, industry development and applications,” Chen wrote in a party journal. “Focus on tackling the ‘choke holds’ of critical technologies.”

“To assume the Ministry of State Security was not at the centre of this operation would be to assume that they are incompetent,” Pottinger added. “That’s not an assumption I would make.”

American spy agencies are still working to understand the role played by Kang, the business partner of Alice Huang, whom she would introduce to associates as her husband.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the intelligence said the US had collected evidence that Kang worked with the Ministry of State Security.

Alice Huang also appears to have met with officials of China’s Ministry of Public Security, the nation’s main law enforcement agency, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the US intelligence reports.

Alice Huang, Kang, Alice Huang’s sister and companies associated with them have emerged as a significant branch of the Chinese effort to build data centres and acquire access to Nvidia chips to train powerful AI models.

Alice Huang’s network has been linked to efforts to supply the powerful chips to Chinese-state owned military contractors doing work for the People’s Liberation Army.

Little of the intelligence about Alice Huang and her network has been provided to Capitol Hill, but lawmakers from both parties are demanding briefings.

A briefing in November for top lawmakers by John Ratcliffe, the Central Intelligence Agency director, and Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence, was originally scheduled to discuss Iran, but the Times’ reporting on Nvidia led the lawmakers to ask questions about Jensen Huang and Alice Huang.

Their answers raised more questions and left some lawmakers puzzled.

Trump administration officials postponed a follow-up briefing for top national security staffers scheduled for Nov 18 , in which senior officials were set to share details of the intelligence collected on Alice Huang.

The intelligence about Alice Huang was closely held inside the government until the Times reported the existence of the information in late October.

Behind the scenes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also the national security adviser, had written a confidential memo, dated March 30, 2026, laying out Alice Huang’s ties to Chinese intelligence. NYTIMES