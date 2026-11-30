Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett said that procedures would also be more rigorous for sales of the next generation of advanced chips.

WASHINGTON – US export controls on high-end semiconductors will be “tightened up” if it is confirmed that some of the most advanced chips have landed in Chinese hands, one of US President Donald Trump’s economic advisers said.

Kevin Hassett, who serves as director of Trump’s National Economic Council, told CNN’s State of the Union on Nov 29 that procedures would also be more rigorous for sales of the next generation of advanced chips.

Still, Hassett repeatedly minimised the overall fallout of the questions surrounding Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, saying that any chips that reached China will soon be outdated.

“To the extent that the greatest chips, the latest chips, did a few of them get over into bad hands – or through data centres, that they indirectly got them into bad hands – is something that, absolutely, that has to be tightened up if that’s true,” Hassett told CNN.

“Those chips are actually soon going to be outdated and reproduced with better chips that are going to have even closer scrutiny,” he said, adding that “if some previous generation chips were to end up in the wrong hands, that it’s a short-term closing of a big advantage the US has”.

Hassett’s comments stopped short of confirming that some of the most advanced current-model chips reached China. Bloomberg News reported previously that a pair of Chinese firms installed Nvidia’s powerful Blackwell semiconductors in a Shanghai data centre linked to Alice Huang, with whom the returned Nvidia chief had a relationship.

Asked about whether China should have access to Blackwell chips, Trump on Nov 29 told reporters: “No, they shouldn’t have. No – not to Blackwell.”

A week earlier, Trump personally orchestrated a push to restore Jensen Huang atop Nvidia, prioritising his stewardship of the company over questions about his relationships or whether he knowingly or unknowingly facilitated China’s acquisition of advanced chips.

“I want everybody to be concerned. I’m concerned. They’re concerned. We’re all concerned,” he said on Nov 29 on returning to the White House from his Florida home. “But at the same time, we have to protect people that come up with these unbelievable ideas.”

With Jensen Huang scheduled to face questions from several House and Senate committees this week, some Republicans geared up on Nov 29 with sharp criticism of the Nvidia chief executive and the Trump administration’s handling of the case.

‘No credibility’

Huang “has no credibility” after published reports that he allegedly misled Nvidia’s board, Senator Pete Ricketts said on Fox News Sunday. “And just because Jensen Huang is now back as CEO doesn’t absolve him or Nvidia from answering these questions with regard to our national security.”

Ricketts, who serves on the Senate Banking Committee that will hear Huang’s testimony on Dec 3, said “there’s a lot of questions that have to be answered”, including “what types of information have passed on to the Chinese”.

Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas and self-described “China hawk”, said on Nov 29 that Trump’s pressure to reinstate Huang created a “national security risk”. He questioned whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the diversion of chips to China as strongly as warranted.

Huang has “done enough damage to our national security selling tens of billions of dollars of advanced AI chips to a fake company controlled” by Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy, McCaul said on Nov 29 on ABC’s This Week. He said he expects the newly elected Democratic-controlled Congress that is due to be seated in January to work to tighten export controls for China.

“There are China hawks, like myself, in the House and Senate, that we will come together on this,” said McCaul, a former Foreign Affairs Committee chairman who did not run for reelection and is retiring after this term. “And I think in the next Congress you’ll see strong, bipartisan support to fix this problem.”

Trump, speaking on Thanksgiving, said Huang is excited by his return and waved away questions about a national security risk. “Based on information and belief, I think he’s absolutely fine,” Trump said.

And, on Nov 28 , he continued his push to buoy the sector by saying the Securities and Exchange Commission will try to push to make firms use the term “super intelligence” rather than “artificial intelligence”.

Still, questions continue to swirl around Jensen Huang as Democratic and Republican lawmakers demand more information from the administration and Nvidia.

“I’m a lot less interested in Jensen Huang than I am in Alice Huang, right? Because Alice Huang would have been the bridge from which information flowed from Jensen Huang,” Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on CNN’s State of the Union.

But the administration has regularly downplayed the concerns, saying that Trump’s priority is keeping Nvidia atop the AI race. “I think that in the end the fact that Nvidia’s going to continue to make great chips and produce them almost completely for US intelligence firms is a big, big competitive advantage and security advantage for the US,” Hassett said on Nov 29 .

Hassett said the Commerce Department referred the issue to the Justice Department 1½ years ago, crediting Secretary Howard Lutnick for doing so and downplaying the public jockeying between Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has blamed Commerce for not acting quickly enough to triage concerns.

“It absolutely hasn’t been slow-walked, it was referred directly to the Justice Department the minute that it came up,” he said.

Yet, Ricketts said “I really want to see what the Commerce was thinking” when several other Cabinet department recommended that Megaspeed International, the company linked to Alice Huang, be put on the US’s entity list of companies facing exports restrictions.

“We really need to establish a timeline here to find out what’s fully going on with regard to how Commerce handled all this,” Ricketts said. BLOOMBERG