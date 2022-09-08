US to start economic talks with 13 nations to widen market access

WASHINGTON - The US is set to host the first gathering of Asian nations on an economic agreement envisioned by the White House as a counter to China's rising influence in the region.

Thirteen countries are expected to send representatives to the two-day kickoff event starting Thursday in Los Angeles for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, which covers about 40 per cent of global gross domestic product.

It includes the US, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia all members of the Group of 20 (G-20) largest economies, as well as Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

While the framework is the most significant US economic engagement in the region since Mr Donald Trump pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017, US President Joe Biden's new effort is thin on specifics and is expected to stop short of reducing tariffs like a traditional free-trade agreement.

"At the moment you've got this combination of cautious optimism and continuing uncertainty," Ms Deborah Elms, executive director of the Asian Trade Centre, said of the framework. "The hope is that you will finish these couple days in LA with a better sense of what exactly are we talking about here. What are the parameters? What is it that I am going to have to do, and what am I going to get for doing that?"

Increasing so-called market access through lower tariffs has been a hallmark of roughly a dozen free-trade agreements that the US has negotiated since Nafta in the early 1990s.

But opposition in Washington, from both Democrats and Republicans, has made such deals now politically difficult - if not impossible.

The US will seek to focus on non-tariff issues that can still deliver market access for American exporters, a Mr Biden administration official said Wednesday, without providing specifics beyond the four so-called pillars of the framework - trade; supply chains; clean energy, decarbonisation and infrastructure; and taxes and anti-corruption.

Among those, a potential point of progress could be efforts to combat climate change, particularly after Mr Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress recently secured US$370 billion (S$519.74 billion) for green energy development.

'Concrete benefits'

Singapore welcomes development on renewable energy, Mr Tan See Leng, the South-east Asian city-state's second minister for trade and industry, said in an interview.

The IPEF can be a forum for "cross-fertilisation of ideas, and then we can move things together as a bloc," he said.

Thailand is also focused on the green economy.

"This is a big deal," said Mr Tanee Sangrat, a Foreign Ministry spokesman. "IPEF will provide a cooperation that will help Thailand achieve this makeover for our economy."

Specific actions on all four pillars, however, are still being worked out.

"We need to make IPEF a framework where each country feels the concrete benefits," Mr Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's trade minister, said this week. "We want to hold discussions so that negotiations can begin soon."